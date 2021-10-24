Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $737.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $737.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $739.90 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares in the company, valued at $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $4.96 on Tuesday, hitting $390.52. The stock had a trading volume of 233,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,362. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $396.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.61.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

