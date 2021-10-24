Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.46% of Arvinas worth $282,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 441.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after buying an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $2,770,060.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

