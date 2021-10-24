Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.46% of Arvinas worth $282,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 441.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after buying an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46.
In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $2,770,060.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
