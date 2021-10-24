Asana (NYSE:ASAN) versus Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Financial Analysis

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million 108.62 -$211.71 million ($1.48) -90.59 Red Violet $34.59 million 11.75 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Asana and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 0 4 9 0 2.69 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asana currently has a consensus price target of $84.15, indicating a potential downside of 37.23%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -89.91% -288.11% -28.47% Red Violet -4.11% -7.36% -6.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asana beats Red Violet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

