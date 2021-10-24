Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE ABG opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.56. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $230.97.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.