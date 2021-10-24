ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €845.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €699.25 ($822.65).

