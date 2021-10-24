ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,040.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.