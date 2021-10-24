Assemble Protocol (ASM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $74.86 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 127.4% against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.23 million and $74.86 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00203804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

ASM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.