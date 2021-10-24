AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,996 ($117.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £139.36 billion and a PE ratio of 43.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,558.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,211.39. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.02%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.