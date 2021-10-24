Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.96.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 677,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

