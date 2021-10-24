ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $14,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $21,541,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,622,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

