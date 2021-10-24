AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

