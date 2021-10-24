Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.06 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Aurora has a total market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $785,540.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.00313265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00203804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

