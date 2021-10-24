Aurox Price Hits $136.29 on Top Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $136.29 or 0.00223174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $71.13 million and approximately $923,857.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00205570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00103230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004216 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

