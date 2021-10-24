Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aurubis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Aurubis alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. Aurubis has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.