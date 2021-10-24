Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.