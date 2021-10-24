Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $308.58 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

