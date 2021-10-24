AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $141.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AutoNation by 919.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in AutoNation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

