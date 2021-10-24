Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.