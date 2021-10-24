Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

