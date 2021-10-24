Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $29.24. 132,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,430. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

