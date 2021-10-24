Azul S.A. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Azul in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZUL. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 759,441 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

