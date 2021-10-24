Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

