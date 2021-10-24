Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 368.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

