Bank of Montreal Can Has $850,000 Holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.68% of CareCloud worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in CareCloud by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $257,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

