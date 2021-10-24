Bank of Montreal Can Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 505.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 70,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 98.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.