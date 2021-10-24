Bank of Montreal Can Has $942,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 155.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 77,767 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

