Bank of Montreal Can Has $951,000 Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

