Bank of Montreal Can Has $969,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 17,657.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

