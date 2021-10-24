Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $450.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

