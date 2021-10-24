Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Globalstar worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.10. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.