Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,970 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of The Cato worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Cato by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after buying an additional 84,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $389.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

