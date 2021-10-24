Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.71 Million Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of DermTech worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 677,518 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK opened at $30.22 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $894.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

