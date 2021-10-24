Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $158,037,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.39 million, a PE ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

