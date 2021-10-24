Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.88 Million Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Thermon Group worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.61. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

