Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 283,184 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Canoo worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canoo by 504.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOEV shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.16. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

