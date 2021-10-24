BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.