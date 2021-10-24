Barclays Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.42 on Thursday. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of CSX by 195.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 73,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 97.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

