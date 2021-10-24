Barclays Cuts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 787

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRE. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 615.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 638.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

