Barclays Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.09.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.55. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.