Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Raised to 245.00 at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 230.00 to 245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Barclays stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $700,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

