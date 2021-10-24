Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Raised to 245.00 at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 230.00 to 245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BCS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.
Barclays stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $700,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
