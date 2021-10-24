Barclays Raises Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,009

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,001 ($13.08) to GBX 1,009 ($13.18) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,102.33 ($14.40).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 812.20 ($10.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 891.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 857.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -156.19. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

