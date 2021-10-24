Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

