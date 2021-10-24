Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 83,269,851 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

In other Baron Oil news, insider Andrew Yeo purchased 51,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £384,887,500 ($502,857,982.75).

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

