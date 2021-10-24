Barrick Gold Corp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

