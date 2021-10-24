Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $27.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

