Beacon (BECN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,744.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,744.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00030158 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.