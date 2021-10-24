Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 98.7% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 98.7% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $167,117.55 and approximately $6.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

