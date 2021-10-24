Benchmark Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $185.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 919.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

