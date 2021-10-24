Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €90.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

ETR BDT opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Friday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 52-week high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $564.98 million and a P/E ratio of -299.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of €50.54 and a 200-day moving average of €51.35.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

