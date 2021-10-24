Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $91.56 and last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 259879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.62.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

